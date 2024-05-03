Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.7 %

GIL stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$36.42 and a 52 week high of C$52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.