QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $159,214.95 and $2,112.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011941 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.67 or 0.99818935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012751 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00182141 USD and is up 9.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,668.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

