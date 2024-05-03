Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $31.03. 366,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

