Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.99 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

