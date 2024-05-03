Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 437,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.31. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

