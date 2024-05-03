Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2024 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $113.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $159.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $121.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Enphase Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Enphase Energy had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $126.00.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.64. 4,392,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,845. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,425,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

