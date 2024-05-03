Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $19.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $957.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,907. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $944.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $895.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,476 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. UBS Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

