Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $925.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.77.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $19.39 on Friday, hitting $957.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,907. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $895.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $9,664,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $292,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.