Regional Management (NYSE:RM) PT Raised to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RM. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Regional Management stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 41.17. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

