Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.34.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after buying an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.64 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

