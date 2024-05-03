Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Earnings Results

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.
Regis Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:RGS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,387. Regis has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.
About Regis
