Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 1,167,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,084. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $931.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RLAY. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

