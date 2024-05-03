Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $8.71. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 251,890 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $927.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

