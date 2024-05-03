Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

RSG stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.11. The company had a trading volume of 138,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average of $171.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

