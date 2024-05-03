Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

LNKB stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

