Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.430-0.530 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REZI

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.