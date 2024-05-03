Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.77 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $392.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

