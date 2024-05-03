Reviewing Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Earlyworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $164.20 million 0.41 -$54.53 million ($6.62) -0.98 Earlyworks $340,000.00 6.52 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Earlyworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

51.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -25.43% -17.99% -2.21% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Synchronoss Technologies and Earlyworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 458.14%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Summary

Earlyworks beats Synchronoss Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content. It also provides Synchronoss' Messaging platform comprising advanced messaging platform and email suites; and OnboardX products, including mobile content transfer solution that offers wireless transfer of content from one mobile smart device to another in a carrier retail location or at home/work, etc., as well as out of box experience solution, a device setup solution that assists customers in setting up the features of new device, such as Wi-Fi, email, social network accounts and voicemail, prompting restoration of content, and enrollment in a cloud service. In addition, the company provides NetworkX products comprising spatialNX, an enterprise-wide access to network information, including physical location, specifications, attributes, connectivity, and capacity for every plant asset; ConnectNX, a system that eliminates manual handling of service orders and manages the full order lifecycle between customer and supplier through automation and rules-based validation; and ExpenseNX, a financial analytics platform. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting, installation and deployment, configuration, systems integration, and support services; and software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

