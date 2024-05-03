Reviewing Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International 1.02% 3.71% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 3.04 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Fiverr International $361.38 million 2.22 $3.68 million $0.09 230.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 3 8 0 2.73

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $34.36, suggesting a potential upside of 65.37%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.