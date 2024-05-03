Reviewing Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Morphic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals $186.37 million 6.47 -$163.41 million ($3.97) -6.45 Morphic $520,000.00 2,765.55 -$152.10 million ($3.50) -8.20

Morphic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Morphic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 1 3.11 Morphic 0 2 4 0 2.67

Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $51.70, suggesting a potential upside of 101.95%. Morphic has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.38%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Morphic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Morphic shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Morphic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals -86.33% -66.24% -23.55% Morphic N/A -22.93% -22.26%

Summary

Morphic beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally. The company is also involved in the commercialization of Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule, which is approved as treatment for pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders, including peroxisome biogenesis disorder-Zellweger spectrum disorder and Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome; and Chenodal, a tablet, which is approved for the treatment of radiolucent stones in the gallbladder, and under Phase 3 development for the treatment cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis. In addition, it develops Volixibat, an oral and minimally absorbed agent designed to inhibit IBAT, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company's products in pipeline include Next Gen a4ß7 Inhibitors for additional potential GI indications, such as EGIDs, pouchitis, etc.; avß8 for the treatment of Myelofibrosis and solid tumor; and fibronectin integrin for pulmonary hypertensive. In addition, it has a license agreement with Janssen to discover and develop novel integrin therapeutics; collaboration agreement with Schrödinger for integrin targets; and license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. Morphic Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

