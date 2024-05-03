Richard Gray Acquires 4,500 Shares of CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gray bought 4,500 shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £20,700 ($26,001.76).

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTPE opened at GBX 464 ($5.83) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.98. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 406 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 534 ($6.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,442.11 and a beta of 0.75.

CT Private Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,736.84%.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

