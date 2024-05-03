Robert W. Baird Raises Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target to $70.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 62,266.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

