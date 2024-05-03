Robert W. Baird Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $135.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Shares of ALV opened at $121.82 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after buying an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Autoliv by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $91,065,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Autoliv by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

