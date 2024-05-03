Robert W. Baird Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $94.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Shares of NET stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $660,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,789,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,329,866. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

