Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,426 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.10. 1,113,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,055. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

