Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,991 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $157.20. 176,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,032. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

