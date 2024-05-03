Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 396,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,009,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $113.63. 70,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,847. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

