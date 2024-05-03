Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 270.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1421 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

