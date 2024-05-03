Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $13.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $627.88. The company had a trading volume of 454,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $638.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

