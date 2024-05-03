Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,467 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. 3,218,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

