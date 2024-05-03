Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.87. The company had a trading volume of 548,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

