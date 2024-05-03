Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $309.58. 1,138,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $165.24 and a twelve month high of $333.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

