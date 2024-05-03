Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $198.28. 555,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,562. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.76 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

