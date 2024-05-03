Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,942 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VB traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.83. 190,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

