Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261,413. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

