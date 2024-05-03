Rogco LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rogco LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 1,613,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

