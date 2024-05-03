Roger Chen Sells 4,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,443. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

