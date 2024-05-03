Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $16.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

