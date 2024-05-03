Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $584.82.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $510.82 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $542.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

