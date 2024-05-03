Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $10.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

VIAV traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 933,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

