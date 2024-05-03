Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTNM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ CTNM opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.