Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AP.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.13. 518,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$23.33.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

