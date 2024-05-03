Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on AP.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.