Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $328.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $328.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.05.
Amgen Price Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 212,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,610 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.