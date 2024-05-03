Royal Bank of Canada Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$45.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.23. 1,205,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,810. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$37.06 and a 12 month high of C$45.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402. Insiders own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

