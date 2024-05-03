Royal Bank of Canada Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.
IGM Financial Trading Up 6.2 %
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.711039 EPS for the current year.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
