RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

RTX has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RTX has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RTX to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. 721,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

