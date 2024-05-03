Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BRW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 22,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.07.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
