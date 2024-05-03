Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 2,494,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,427,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 28.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 43.3% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Sabre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,282,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

