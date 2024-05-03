Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 146.30%. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.40. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

