Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,008.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,713,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 24.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

